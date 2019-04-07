JUST IN
Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

IANS  |  Srinagar 

A gunfight took place on Sunday between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

After receiving information about the presence of militants in the Kahilil forests of Tral, the security forces with Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel launched a search operation in the area.

"As the security forces tightened the cordon, the militants started firing which triggered the ongoing gunfight," the police added

First Published: Sun, April 07 2019. 08:58 IST

