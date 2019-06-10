Thunderstorm hits flights, trains, road traffic in Mumbai

A severe thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning and heavy rains, disrupted air, road and rail traffic in late on Monday night, officials said.

All flight operations were suspended at around 10 p.m. due to low visibility at the and efforts were on to resume traffic from the alternative runway.

An Newark- flight was diverted to Delhi, while another 11 incoming domestic and international services were also diverted to other airports, said official sources.

A aircraft, while vacating the runway, hit a light and damaged a signage, and some debris were found on the runway. Efforts were on to clear the debris for normal operations, said airport sources.

Rail traffic was hit on the Central Railway's harbour line near Chunabhatti due to a technical snag in the overhead pentograph, and an overhead wire tripping near station, hitting normal operations.

Even on Western Railway, a snag in the overhead wire at Mahim delayed services which were running around 15 minutes late.

Road traffic was slowed down on the and and the arterial roads due waterlogging in some low-lying areas.

There was at least one incident of tree falling on a road which further hit traffic in South

Scores of office-goers and commuters returning home from their offices were hit badly due to the rains and stormy weather.

Earlier on Monday, the (IMD) had issued a forecast of a over Mumbai, and

