Kriti Sanon remembers 'Heropanti' from the sets of 'Housefull 4'

It seems like is on a picture-sharing spree as the is reminiscing memories from her debut film 'Heropanti' while shooting for her upcoming multi-starrer ' 4' under the banner.

From the sets of ' 4', Kriti shared scores of throwback pictures expressing her gratitude and thanking all the people involved in the film.

"I cannot thank you enough & Warda Khan Nadiadwala (bhabs) for giving me the best opportunity ever and for treating me like a bachcha, for guiding me through and for all the love and pampering ..love you both![?] Being today on NGE sets for Housefull4 is just so nostalgic and overwhelming!" she captioned.

The 'Luka Chuppi' also dedicated a post to Tiger Shroff, who also made his debut with the same film.

Kriti captioned, "We started out together.. in the same boat, equally excited, equally lost, equally fascinated by this world..I saw his hardwork, his discipline and passion and i knew he's gonna blow people's minds away!"

"You'll always have this super soft corner in my heart Tiggyyy![?] Tiger Jackie Shroff i feel so so happy seeing you fly higher and higher(literally too!) Happy 5year Anniversary lol.. i feel its time for Heropanti2 .. What say?" she added.

I another post shared on Instagram, the thanked the 'Heropanti' for believing in her and supporting at every step. The film was released on May 23, 2014.

has reunited with the cast of ' 4' to shoot for a new song, also featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others.

Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative. It is scheduled to hit the big screens around Diwali 2019.

