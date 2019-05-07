'TMC the Tushtikaran mafia congress': Sitharaman

-
Terming West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) as "Tushtikaran (appeasement) Mafia Congress", Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of carrying out "politics of appeasement" and mafia rule in the state.
"Mamata didi, you are the leader of TMC which is 'Tushtikaran Mafia Congress' and you do not understand the value of the sacrifice made by the BJP and Bharatiya Jana Sangh's founder Shyamaprasad Mookerjee who was from this place.
"His last rites were performed at Keoratala ghat situated here. He worked for the unity of the country. Despite living, you do politics of appeasement and run a mafia raj," she said here at an election rally in South Kolkata.
The senior BJP leader slammed the Trinamool supremo for forging an opposition alliance with leaders like National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who recently advocated a separate Premier for Jammu and Kashmir.
"You have association with those who believe there should be two heads of the country. Will S.P. Mookerjee's sacrifice be a waste? Will you support them? I ask whether the country should have one executive head, one constitution, one national flag or not. I want to ask you whether you remember his sacrifice," she asked.
Taunting Banerjee's campaigning, Sitharaman asked: "What prompted you to chant 'Sarva Mangala Mangalye' when you are doing politics of appeasement? You will not stop anyone from uttering 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'."
Banerjee is often seen chanting Sanskrit mantras almost in all her public meetings.
Sitharam also alleged Banerjee was "indulging in violence in the state instead of protecting people in the state as the Chief Minister" and has been "copying what the Communist government used to do" as regards violence.
Taking a dig at the Trinamool supremo for getting angry at a group of purported BJP supporters shouting "Jai Shree Ram" in front of her convoy in West Midnapore district's Chandrakona, she said: "You have the responsibility to protect people and listen to their demand. But you are threatening them."
Asked whether it is a matter of concern as the poll violence continues in West Bengal, the Union Minister said: "Hundred per cent, it is a matter of concern. In spite of central forces coming in and assuring the voters that their presence will make a difference, Didi's syndicate morcha people are all over the place."
"Central forces can be very close to the polling booths and can assure voters that they can come and peacefully cast their votes and go," Sitharaman said, adding that if the "streets are full of syndicate morchas and Didi's forces, people would be scared to come to the polling booths".
"Violence perpetrated by TMC workers is a cause for concern. Mamata Banerjee, at the end of the day, screams for democracy but she is the one who is violating democracy."
Ridiculing Banerjee's reluctance to talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone regarding cyclone Fani and also her claim that she does not consider him the Prime Minister, Sitharaman said: "She claimed she would talk to new PM. But, listen, new PM will be Narendra Modi."
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
