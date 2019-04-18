Over 100 bikers to motivate Himachal voters

Over 100 bikers, from six countries and 15 Indian cities, will motivate voters in Himachal Pradesh on ways to strengthen democracy when they take part in the three-day Eighth Hero MTB Shimla 2019 commencing on Friday.
"The bikers will display banners and posters of the Election Commission that carry an appeal to vote on May 19 for the Lok Sabha elections," race organiser Mohit Sood told IANS.
Cyclists from India, Nepal, Britain, Japan, Germany and Colombia are participating in the 110-km race.
Besides the 110 km competitive race, a stretch of 25 km from Shimla to Kufri has been dedicated for the SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) in collaboration with the district authorities to encourage locals to vote for a better India.
Sood said professional cycling teams from the Border Security Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal will also take part in the race.
There would be 47 riders in men's solo category, five in women's solo, 19 in masters' solo, 11 in student and 20 in team-of-two category. The youngest rider is 14 years old while the oldest is 55 years.
Last year's winners, David Kumar, Ashish Sherpa, Akash Sherpa and Akshit Gaur, all part of the Hero Action Team, will be defending their titles this year.
The highest point of the race is at 2,450m and the lowest point 1,150m.
--IANS
vg/rs/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU