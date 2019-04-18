Over 100 bikers to motivate Himachal voters

Over 100 bikers, from six countries and 15 Indian cities, will motivate voters in on ways to strengthen democracy when they take part in the three-day Eighth Hero MTB 2019 commencing on Friday.

"The bikers will display banners and posters of the that carry an appeal to vote on May 19 for the Lok Sabha elections," race organiser told IANS.

Cyclists from India, Nepal, Britain, Japan, and are participating in the 110-km race.

Besides the 110 km competitive race, a stretch of 25 km from to Kufri has been dedicated for the SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) in collaboration with the district authorities to encourage locals to vote for a better

Sood said professional cycling teams from the and the Sashastra Seema Bal will also take part in the race.

There would be 47 riders in men's solo category, five in women's solo, 19 in masters' solo, 11 in student and 20 in team-of-two category. The youngest rider is 14 years old while the oldest is 55 years.

Last year's winners, David Kumar, Ashish Sherpa, and Akshit Gaur, all part of the Hero Action Team, will be defending their titles this year.

The highest point of the race is at 2,450m and the lowest point 1,150m.

