Top Hizbul man Lateef Tiger likely among 2 killed in J&K

Lateef Tiger, a top and a close associate of the slain separatist poster boy was among the two militants killed on Friday by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district, sources said.

Clashes erupted in Anantnag, as news of Tiger's possible elimination spread. belonged to Awantipora town of district.

A few of the other areas in South were also reporting clashes as news of the encounter spread despite authorities suspended in all the four south districts.

Tiger was killed in Adkhara village of Imam Sahib area and with the end of -- 11 out of 12 members of the so-called ' Brigade' in south is all but over. Only of the remaining 12, Tariq Pandit, was arrested by the security forces in 2016.

Police said one army soldier was injured in the operation that was still underway as a third militant was still engaging the security forces.

