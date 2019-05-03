Militant killed in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight

One militant was killed on Friday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

Based on a tip-off, the security forces surrounded Adkhara locality in Imam Sahib.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the gunfight in which the militant was killed. The operation is still going on," the police added.

