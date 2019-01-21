'Total Dhamaal' gave me something different to do after long time: Madhuri Dixit

actress Madhuri Dixit, who features in the ensemble cast of "Total Dhamaal", says she just could not refuse the movie as it offered her a chance to do something different after a long time.

At the trailer launch of the here on Monday, Madhuri said: "This is directed by Indra Kumarji, and I have not worked with him for a long time. I am paired opposite and there is a brilliant star cast, including Ajay Devgn, Javed Jaffrey, Arshad Warsi, and the story was so wonderful when I heard the script."

"It is really funny. It gave me something different to do after a long time, so I just couldn't say 'no' to the film," she added about "Total Dhamaal", which will release on February 22.

The marks Madhuri's on-screen reunion with Anil after two decades.

Asked if Anil has changed since their last film together, Madhuri said: "I don't think Anil can ever change. He will always be the same. He was like this in 1998 and he is 58 now. (He is) Just the same and it is always a pleasure working with him."

Talking about working with some of the other cast members, Madhuri said: "I am working with a lot of people here again. I have worked on films like 'Dil', 'Beta', 'Raja', 'Jodi' with and Indraji. I also had one film with Ajay and Javed earlier and it was wonderful teaming up with everyone again.

"The amount I have laughed between shots of working with these people. I think if the audience laughs even a half of it, the film will be a success. It has been a mad journey for me and it has been wonderful," she added.

The film was supposed to release at the end of 2018 but due to post-production extension, the film was postponed to February 2019.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, 'Total Dhamaal' is produced by Films, Ashok Thakeria, and

Meanwhile, Madhuri has herself turned with the Marathi feature "15 August".

Asked if she wants to explore more projects as a producer, Madhuri said: "Our film '15 August' will be released on We are planning to release it in April. Yes, absolutely, I will be producing more films."

