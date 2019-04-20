Trinamool demands removal of Special Observer Nayak

JUST IN
IANS  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday demanded the Election Commission remove its Special Observer Ajay Nayak following his comment that the state's present condition was akin to what it used to be in Bihar 10-15 years ago.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the Trinamool said they objected to Nayak's "partial statements" as well as his his appointment, as he is a retired officer, "which is in violation of Section 20 (B) of the Representation of Peoples Act".

"You are thus requested to immediately recall and/cancel his appointment as Special Observer ......so that free and fair elletions is ensured in the remaining phases," the letter by Trinamool General Secretary Subrata Bakshi said.

First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 23:56 IST

