BJP to be reduced to 150 seats, NDA to 200: Ahmed Patel

Veteran on Saturday claimed that the BJP and its allies together would not cross 200 seats in the Lok Sabha, even as his party would spring a surprise by winning 10 to 15 seats in

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on its own, would get just about 150 seats, he said. "Even with its allies, the total number will not cross 200 seats."

Patel claimed that his party was not only hopeful but was also sure that the BJP would lose the elections. "After the election results are announced on May 23, the BJP will no longer be in the government," he said.

On a campaign tour to the Saurashtra region, where his party expects to perform well, he said: " is sure to get four to five seats from Saurashtra, while overall in Gujarat, we will cross double digits."

"We will get anywhere from 10 to 15 seats in Gujarat," Patel told reporters in Rajkot, the home town of

Referring to Friday's attack on Hardik Patel during an election rally, the said this showed the BJP feared defeat. "The BJP is aware that it is going to lose the elections," he added.

All 26 constituencies in the state will go to the polls on April 23 during the third phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections.

Asked about malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVM), Patel said: "The and must be held accountable for so many EVMs malfunctioning during the polling."

--IANS

desai/vd

