LS polls: Left names 25 candidates for WB, leaves 17 seats for Congress

The CPI(M)-led announced its first list of candidates for 25 seats in for the upcoming polls on Friday, leaving 17 constituencies for the

The list has four women and five Muslim candidates.

The has nominated former and CPI(M) leader from the Jadavpur constituency. He will be pitted against Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Mimi Chakraborty, a popular

The state leadership, which was keen on contesting the Purulia and Barasat seats, said everyone should be flexible in an adjustment.

For the first time, the has opted for a seat-sharing deal with its once arch rival -- the -- for the polls in the state.

Earlier in 2016, against the wishes of its Left allies, the (Marxist) had entered into a seat-sharing deal with the Congress for the state Assembly polls. Struck in a hurried manner, the deal had failed to evoke mass support.

In a press statement, West said the 25 Lok Sabha seats included Raiganj and Murshidabad, for which the candidates were declared earlier.

"For the remaining 17 seats, some will be contested by the Congress and some by Front. In some seats, there might be candidates who would be jointly supported by the Congress and Front," the statement added.

The state CPI(M) leadership is in a fix over choosing between the Congress and its Left Front allies, who are not willing to leave the Purulia and Barasat seats, which they have been contesting for decades.

The Congress is keen on contesting these two seats, leading to an impasse in the seat-sharing talks.

Bose said it was decided at Front meeting that the CPI and the Forward would contest Purulia and Barasat respectively, but if the Congress wanted to field its candidates in these two seats, they could go ahead.

Reacting to the development, state Congress said they would discuss the matter within the party and announce their list very soon.

"We will inform the party high-command about it. We will discuss the matter and announce our list. They (Left) did whatever they felt right and we will do whatever we feel right," he said.

The CPI(M) and the Congress have agreed on a seat-sharing adjustment to stop the march of the ruling TMC and a resurgent in Bengal.

The Left Front has nominated and from Raiganj and Murshidabad respectively. Both of them had won these seats in 2014.

In Diamond Harbour, senior CPI(M) leader will be pitted against sitting TMC and Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew

In the Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat, the Left Front has fielded CPI(M) leader against sitting TMC

The Left Front has also nominated Rejaul Karim, a medical practitioner, from the Birbhum seat. A doctor at a government hospital, Karim was suspended by the TMC government for participating in a rally against it in November last year.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23. will go to the polls in all the seven phases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)