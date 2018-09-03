Troubled by dogs, Lalu Yadav faces sleepless nights

Former and Rashtriya (RJD) chief on Monday requested the authorities of (RIMS) here to shift him to another ward as he cannot sleep due to the incessant barking of dogs near the super speciality ward of the hospital.

According to Bhola Yadav, Lalu Yadav cannot sleep due to barking of dogs and it has had an adverse impact on his health.

He said Lalu Yadav has requested the hospital authorities to shift him to a paying ward of the RIMS.

also said that the RJD chief's sugar level was above normal limit and he needed to walk.

Lalu Yadav surrendered on August 30 in a special of Ranchi. On the same day he was shifted to RIMS from for treatment.

The on August 24 had directed him to surrender by August 30. He was out on provisional bail since May 11.

He was in Ranchi's after being convicted in December 2017 in a fodder scam case.

He was convicted in two more cases in January and March this year and awarded 14 years imprisonment.

In 2013, Lalu Yadav was convicted in the first fodder scam case and sentenced to jail for five years.

The multi-million-rupee fodder scam had surfaced in the 1990s when Lalu Yadav was Bihar's At the directive of Patna High Court, the probe was handed over to the

--IANS

ns/qd/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)