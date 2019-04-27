Actress Mimi Chakraborty declares Rs 2.43 cr assets

Bengali film and Trinamool Congress' candidate for Lok Sabha constituency, has declared assets worth over Rs 2.43 crore.

According to her affidavit submitted as a part of her nomination filing process for her maiden fight in elections, her movable assets stand at over Rs 1.24 crore.

They include Rs 25,000 cash in hand, of Rs 71.89 lakh, investments in mutual funds with a total current market value of about Rs 50,000.

Chakraborty possesses 271.4 grams of jewellery, bullion or valuables, of which 100 grams valued at Rs 3.26 lakh was inherited and 171.4 grams worth Rs 5.59 lakh was self purchased, besides two cars.

As part of her immovable property, the 30-year-old has declared that she owns a flat in Kolkata, which she bought in February this year at a cost of over Rs 1.19 crore.

She has liabilities of more than Rs 19 lakh as an outstanding

The has shown annual income of over Rs 15.39 lakh for the financial year 2017-18 in her income tax return filing.

Chakraborty, who did her graduation in arts from University of Calcutta, has declared that there is no pending criminal cases against her and has not been convicted for any criminal offence.

--IANS

bdc/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)