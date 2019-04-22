Trump tweets, then deletes, Sri Lanka terror post

US posted a message on where he expresseed condolences to families of the victims of the Sri Lankan terror attack but he quickly deleted it as he overstated the death toll.

"Heartfelt condolences from the people of the US to the people of on the horrible terrorist attacks on churches and hotels that have killed at least 138 million people and badly injured 600 more," Trump tweeted on Sunday. "We stand ready to help."

As of 2018, the population of was around 22 million.

Within an hour, the deleted the incorrect tweet and sent a new one: "138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more that 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels.

"The US offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of We stand ready to help."

The explosions in Sri Lanka that killed 290 people and injured 500 others were the first thing Trump tweeted about on Sunday morning.

The has faced criticism for his reaction to tragedies, sometimes for the content of his statements, but more often for his omissions and delayed responses.

In the most notable instance, Trump drew widespread criticism for his response to the protests in 2017 in which white supremacists clashed with counter-protesters and one woman was killed.

He had initially blamed "many sides" and "both sides" for the violence, contradicting official statements that specifically condemned white supremacy, neo-Nazis and the

