Turkey kills 28 Kurdish militants after attacks

has killed 28 Kurdish militants in retaliation to an attack which left three Turkish soldiers dead, the said in a statement.

On Saturday, three Turkish soldiers were killed and one was injured in a mortar attack by (PKK) in southeastern province, reported.

The attack targeted a military base in the border province of Hakkari, according to the Ministry.

Meanwhile, one Turkish soldier was killed and another was wounded after an attack by the in the mainly Kurdish-controlled northern Syrian region of Tel Rifaat.

had responded with aerial bombardments and artillery fire both in Turkey's and Syria's Tel Rifaat, the Ministry said.

The PKK, regarded as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and the EU, has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

