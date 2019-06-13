Turkey, US to discuss S-400 deal at G20 summit: Erdogan

Turkish has said that he would discuss Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system with his US counterpart at the upcoming summit in later this month.

"I will meet in at the end of the month. I hope there will be a mutual discussion of these issues," quoted Erdogan as saying in a televised address on Wednesday.

Erdogan also said he would like to talk about the issue by phone with the US ahead of two leaders' meeting in

Last week, announced in a letter to Turkish that if does not drop the Russian S-400 missile defence system by July 31, the country would be blocked from purchasing fighter jets.

The Turkish insisted that has already bought the Russian S-400 missile defence systems, adding it was a done deal.

Addressing the US plans to wind down Ankara's involvement in the fighter jets programme over the purchase, Erdogan stressed that was not only a client but also a production partner that invested over $1 billion in the project.

The US repeatedly warned it will cut off Ankara's purchase of fighter jets if the goes ahead with plans to buy Russian S-400 air defence system, triggering a heated dispute between the two NATO allies.

has already suspended deliveries of parts and services related to Turkey's receipt of the multi-million dollar jets.

