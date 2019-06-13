'US economic war' root cause of regional tensions: Rouhani

Iranian said that tensions in the region were caused by the "US economic war" against

"If we witness some tensions in the region today, their root cause lies in the U.S. economic war against Iranian nation," quoted as saying during a joint press conference with the visiting Japan's on Wednesday.

"Whenever this (economic) war is stopped, we will witness very positive developments in the region and in the world," he said.

expressed gratitude for Abe's efforts for regional stability and security.

He hoped that Abe's trip to would serve as "a prelude to development of mutual ties as well as regional good."

Abe arrived in Iran's capital on Wednesday with a plan to help ease tensions between and the US.

During his two-day visit, he is also scheduled to meet with the Iranian Ayatollah on Thursday.

