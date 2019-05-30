Twitter may ban white supremacists from platform

is conducting an in-house research to decide whether racism-promoting white supremacists should stay on its platform.

With 275 million global users, aims to work specifically on white nationalism and supremacy to understand and tackle its drivers.

The app has had a troubled history with white supremacists on its platform but it wonders if open conversation would be more effective than bans.

"Counter-speech and conversation are a force for good and they can act as a basis for de-radicalisation and we've seen that happen on other platforms, anecdotally.

"So one of the things we're working with academics on is some research here to confirm that this is the case," Vice News quoted Vijaya Gadde, and safety, legal and public policy, as saying on Wednesday.

The is working with unnamed external researchers who are under non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

According to Gadde, the research would help the company answer questions like - "Is it the right approach to de-platform these individuals? Is the right approach is to try and engage with these individuals? How should we be thinking about this? What actually works?" the report said.

Earlier in April, Gadde met US along with Twitter to discuss the "health of the public conversation" on the platform.

--IANS

rp/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)