Two army men hurt in militant firing

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Two army personnel were injured on Wednesday in militant firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Police sources said two Army personnel belonging to the military intelligence wing were injured when militants fired at a private car in which they were travelling in Kulgam district.

"The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off by security forces", a police officer said.

First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 22:30 IST

