Two children killed in explosion in UP toilet

Two children were killed and one seriously injured in an explosion in a toilet here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident was reported from Dubaval village in the district.

According to reports, the children were playing near the toilet, constructed under the government scheme by but being used as a store room, when a loud explosion was heard and the children flung away.

Local people claim that a bomb had been put there and the children were playing with it when it exploded.

The deceased include Shivpujan Bind's four-year-old son and six-year-old girl

The injured child has been admitted to the where his condition is said to be critical.

Police officials said that the matter was being investigated.

--IANS

amita/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)