Two Indians, Pakistani win Dubai Duty free raffle

Two Indians and a Pakistani national became the latest winners in Dubai Duty Free's Finest Surprise promotion, the media reported.
A previous Finest Surprise luxury car winner from 2017, Sanjeev Nair this time won a BMW 760Li XDrive in Series 1718, reports the Khaleej Times.
In August 2017, Nair won a Mercedes Benz S500.
The second Indian winner was Basheer Koonholi, who won a Range Rover HSE 340HP.
Muhammad Zulqarnain, the Pakistani, won a BMW R Nine T motorcycle.
--IANS
ksk/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
