JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Diaspora

About 5.4 lakh TN voters choose NOTA

'Henry Danger' actor reveals he's transgender

Business Standard

Two Indians, Pakistani win Dubai Duty free raffle

IANS  |  Dubai 

Two Indians and a Pakistani national became the latest winners in Dubai Duty Free's Finest Surprise promotion, the media reported.

A previous Finest Surprise luxury car winner from 2017, Sanjeev Nair this time won a BMW 760Li XDrive in Series 1718, reports the Khaleej Times.

In August 2017, Nair won a Mercedes Benz S500.

The second Indian winner was Basheer Koonholi, who won a Range Rover HSE 340HP.

Muhammad Zulqarnain, the Pakistani, won a BMW R Nine T motorcycle.

--IANS

ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 12:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements