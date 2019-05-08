Tehzeeb TV the fastest growing Urdu TV channel in India

Emerging as the most liked channel in India, TV is all set and excited to pave its way into the hearts of a larger audience.

Observing a huge following and viewership on TV and reflecting the same through social media, this Islamic infotainment channel is booming exponentially every day. After surpassing popular channels like Zee Salaam, Munsif TV and iPlus TV in terms of followership and engagement, TV is now giving a tough fight to News18 on that owned the industry of Urdu channels in from past 18 years.

Gaining a whopping number of 4.90 lakh followers on in a very short time, TV has left Zee Salaam, with 2.60 lakh followers, far behind in the race of followership and popularity. As evident by the numbers, this infotainment channel is competing close to News18 Urdu that enjoys followership of around 5.10 lakh people on this platform.

Elated after being felicitated by numerous awards, has lately been awarded as the fastest growing channel by the Face Group. Enjoying a huge demand among the masses, the channel has been added to Sun Direct DTH Service recently due to its increasing viewership. Now the channel is available on #624 on Digital TV, #786 on Sun Direct and #871 on GTPL and hundreds of cable MSO's (Multi System Operators) in

Being the first and only Urdu infotainment channel in the to telecast live Namaz from five times a day, is setting up new records every day. With over seven hours of daily fresh and original content, the channel is way ahead than many prime-time Indian entertainment channels. The channel broadcasts four live call-in programs focused upon different issues. Their popularity is narrated by the line congestion that is observed every other day.

The channel strives to telecast programs responsibly and aims to encompass all the matters of concern and interest of the common masses. Some of its popular shows are:

Rubaroo: Weekly program that welcomes renowned celebrities, politicians and other important people from all walks of life to share their life experiences and aspiring stories.

Nanhe Rehnuma: Weekly program that aims at exploring the talents of Muslim kids from various schools.

Sehat-o-Hikmat: Live call-in program where award-winning, globally acclaimed, and licensed herbalist and naturopath, offers Unani solutions and home remedies for various health problems.

Mehfil-e-Tehzeeb: A weekly poetic symposium (Mushaira) that enthusiastically receives famous poets, shayars and ghazal gayaks with an aim to promote communal harmony.

Mashal-e-Raah: Another live call-in program. The show hosts highly-qualified Mufti or Islamic scholars who offer solutions to the day-to-day problems of the commoners in the light of Quran and Hadith.

Deen-aur-Khwateen: This women-oriented show hosts three Aalima or female Islamic scholars who make the Muslim ladies aware of their rights, responsibilities and status as described in Islam.

Besides, there are many other shows like Mustaqbil-e-Hind, Hamd-o-Sana, Khwab-ki-Tabir, Rehbar-e-Zindagi, Seerat-e-Rasool, Dars-e-Quran, Dars-e-Hadith, etc.

Upon the vision of the channel and its work for the society, many notables and dignitaries have congratulated the team. "The people of are lucky to witness an like Tehzeeb TV," said Sheila Dikshit, former of

" is the of the cultural ethos and composite culture of India," exclaimed Prof. "May the channel work for the betterment of the nation, highlight the right issues and serve the nation," said Justice

"We strive to bring international recognition to Tehzeeb TV. Our vision is to cater not only the Urdu-speaking and Muslim audiences but to take the channel to the masses. Urdu is not some separate entity; rather it is more of a culture. We are motivated to represent as it is a mix of several languages. We believe Hindi and Urdu are not two different beings but the hands of the same person. is what you see when you picturise diversity and we aim to epitomize the shades of India to its truest essence," said Sahil Khan, Founder, and at Tehzeeb TV.

Sadabahar Nagme fame joined the team of Tehzeeb TV after hosting this one of the most popular shows in Urdu genre for eight consecutive years. "I am thrilled to bring together the passion for delivering the right content and great work ethic here. The ideology of the channel inspired me to join their team," he added.

The team at Tehzeeb TV leaves no stone unturned when it comes to providing the best of it to their viewers and the 3 hours of additional programming that the channel is coming up with for the holy month of Ramdaan is the witness to their dedication. Shows like Maah-e-Ramdaan (live), Waqt-e-Sehr (live), Iftaar (live from - Madina), Taravih (live from Mecca) and Faizal-e-Ramdaan are arriving only at Tehzeeb TV to make this month even more celebratory.

