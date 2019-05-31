JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

It's time to unsmoke: Accepting challenge to produce less harmful products (Comment)

Business Standard

BJP leader shot dead in Bihar village

IANS  |  Begusarai (Bihar) 

Tension gripped Singhaul area in Bihar's Begusarai district on Friday after a BJP leader was shot dead by unidentified men, police said.

"Gopal Singh, 42, was the President of Amraur panchayat's BJP unit. He was sleeping outside his house on Thursday night, when he was attacked with iron rods and bamboo sticks by unidentified persons. They later fired a gunshot at him, he died on the spot," a police official said.

Singhaul police station in-charge Manish Kumar said: "People are claiming a property dispute to be the motive behind the killing. We are still investigating the case."

--IANS

hindi/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 16:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU