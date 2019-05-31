BJP leader shot dead in Bihar village

Tension gripped Singhaul area in Bihar's district on Friday after a was shot dead by unidentified men, police said.

"Gopal Singh, 42, was the of panchayat's BJP unit. He was sleeping outside his house on Thursday night, when he was attacked with iron rods and bamboo sticks by unidentified persons. They later fired a gunshot at him, he died on the spot," a said.

Singhaul police station in-charge said: "People are claiming a property dispute to be the motive behind the killing. We are still investigating the case."

