Unesco condemns TV reporter's killing in Chad

Paris, June 4 (IANS/AKI) cultural organisation on Monday deplored the killing of in last week an attack reportedly staged by jihadists.

"I condemn the killing of Obed Nangbatna," she said, urging improved security for reporters who are covering conflicts.

"Journalists covering conflict zones face high risks of injury or death. To improve their safety, it is essential that designed for their protection be fully respected," Azoulay added.

Nangbatna, a Tele Tchad, was fatally wounded on May 25 when the military convoy he was accompanying hit a landmine. The blast also claimed the lives of four soldiers.

