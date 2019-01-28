Iraq footballers in probe over night out during Asia Cup

Iraq's federation said Monday it was investigating whether national team players in for the Asian Cup this month snuck out of their hotel to party at a nightclub.

have alleged that after their draw last week against in the final group-stage match, some Iraqi players travelled to nearby for a night out.

"We have decided to form a fact-finding committee over what was reported by different media and have invited all relevant parties to take part," the federation said in a statement.

If the allegations prove to be correct, the federation would consider legal action for "defamation" and harming Iraq's reputation, its told AFP.

were knocked out of the tournament with a 1-0 defeat to in the last 16. Last year, Iraqi national teams were embroiled in a string of age-fraud scandals.

Adult players were found to have falsified ages on their passports to play on the under-16 squad, and the under-23 team also dropped out of tournament amid similar allegations of lying.

It came as allowed to host international matches for the first time in three decades.

