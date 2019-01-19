US dollar rises on China-US trade optimism

The US dollar rose as optimism on China-US trade relations lifted the investor

In late trading on Friday, the euro decreased to $1.1369 from $1.1390 in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to $1.2871 from $1.2987 in the previous session, reported.

The Australian dollar fell to $0.7167 from $0.7200.

The US dollar bought 109.78 Japanese yen, higher than 109.26 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar was up to 0.9952 Swiss franc from 0.9937 Swiss franc, and it was up to 1.3269 Canadian dollars from 1.3266 Canadian dollars.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.28 per cent at 96.3371 in late trading.

