US IT firm Apolis to open at Technopark Trivandrum

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Leading US-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software and ecommerce company Apolis on Tuesday signed up with the locally-based Technopark to set up its Global Delivery Centre (GDC) here.

In India, Apolis presently has offices in Gurugram, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The company is headquartered at El Segundo, California, and also has a presence in China.

The GDC at Technopark will deliver a transformative and world class experience for its global customer base by establishing a cognitive practice, powering, thereby, its ERP service offering, a company statement said.

"Our Global Delivery Centre at Thiruvananthapuram is part of our preparation to win with great talent and fantastic location," said Apolis CEO Amar Shokeen.

"With Apolis deciding to set up their operations, we have 410 companies operating out of Technopark," Technopark CEO Hrishikesh Nair said.

First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 19:12 IST

