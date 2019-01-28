Bolton warns of 'significant response' to threat against US diplomats in Venezuela

US has warned of a "significant response" to any violence or intimidation against American diplomats in amid the ongoing political turmoil in the South American nation.

"Any violence and intimidation against US diplomatic personnel, Venezuela's democratic leader, Juan Guiado, or the itself would represent a grave assault on the rule of law and will be met with a significant response," Bolton said in a tweet on Sunday night.

Guaido, who heads Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly, emerged as the biggest challenge to Nicolas Maduro's turbulent presidency and declared himself amid massive anti-government protests, claiming Maduro was illegitimately elected for a second term.

In response, Maduro, whose election the US has declared illegitimate, announced that he was cutting off diplomatic relations with and ordered American diplomats in the country to leave within 72 hours, magazine reported.

He also ordered Venezuelan diplomats out of the US.

But on Saturday, reportedly issued a statement suspending the expulsions.

The US, UK, Germany, Spain, and has recognised Guaido as Venezuela's

The (EU) also warned of "further actions" against if elections are not called in the coming days.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)