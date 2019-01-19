US, N.Korean representatives meet in Stockholm

Senior representatives from and have met here to prepare for a second summit meeting between US and North Korean top leader Kim Jong-un, Swedish newspaper (DN) has reported.

Citing the newspaper, reported that Choe Son Hui, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister, was in the Swedish capital for roundtable talks with a small team of international experts at an undisclosed site.

Stephen Biegun, the for North Korea, was among the foreign diplomats participating in the talks, newspaper reported on Friday.

Swedish and also met the representatives.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)