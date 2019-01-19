US, N.Korean representatives meet in Stockholm

Senior representatives from Washington and Pyongyang have met here to prepare for a second summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean top leader Kim Jong-un, Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN) has reported.
Citing the newspaper, Xinhua news agency reported that Choe Son Hui, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister, was in the Swedish capital for roundtable talks with a small team of international experts at an undisclosed site.
Stephen Biegun, the US special representative for North Korea, was among the foreign diplomats participating in the talks, newspaper reported on Friday.
Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom and State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Annika Soder also met the representatives.
