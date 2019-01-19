No timeframe for launch of Syrian constitutional committee: UN chief

UN Antonio has said there is no timeframe to launch the constitutional committee in Syria, but the work needs to be done as quickly as possible.

The UN told a press conference at in on Friday that needs a constitutional committee that is "indeed balanced" and accepted by all Syrian people, reported.

said additional consultations will be needed since the UN's list for the constitutional committee was rejected by the last year.

Geir Pedersen, the new UN for Syria, will visit next week to discuss the work of the Syrian constitutional committee with the

Pedersen just visited for two days this week and held talks with the Syrian leadership. said the talks were "very constructive."

"There is no resolution to Syrian problem without political solution, and the UN has a key role to play," said the UN chief, of UN is not to "find a plan B," so the plan of Syrian constitutional committee has to work.

The launch of Syrian constitutional committee has become the centrepiece of UN peace efforts in the country, and its goal is to set up elections that can end seven years of devastating war.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)