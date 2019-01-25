Intel forecasts first-quarter below estimates, shares fall

-
ALSO READ
Intel's data centre business falls short, shares slip
Intel plans array of upgrades to stave off AMD data centre competition
Intel shares slip on fears of AMD data center chip challenge
Wall Street Week Ahead: U.S. chipmakers may give clues on China hazard
Intel sold $1 billion of artificial intelligence chips in 2017
-
(Reuters) - Intel Corp forecast current-quarter revenue and profit below analysts' estimates and missed on fourth-quarter revenue expectations on Thursday, as a slowdown in China hit demand for its data centre chips.
The company's shares fell 7.7 percent in extended trading and also undid part of a chip stock rally earlier in the day due to better-than-feared quarterly results from a clutch of chipmakers such as Texas Instruments Inc, Xilinx Inc and Lam Research Corp.
Intel forecast first-quarter revenue of $16 billion and adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $17.35 billion and a profit of $1.01 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Intel has turned to the server chips it supplies data center operators for growth in recent years. However, fourth-quarter revenue in that higher-margin business came in at $6.07 billion, below expectations of $6.35 billion, according to financial and data analytics firm FactSet.
The company said data center missed expectations "on softer China demand" and "cloud deceleration".
Intel reported net income of $5.20 billion, or $1.12 per share, for the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 29, compared with a loss of $687 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $18.66 billion from $17.05 billion, but missed estimates of $19.01 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.28 per share, above expectations of $1.22.
(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU