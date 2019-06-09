US students' group visits AMU

-
ALSO READ
Show-cause notice to AMU students for taking out Tiranga Yatra inside campus
Eight AMU students suspended after violence
Police drop sedition charges against 14 AMU students
SC refers to 7-judge bench issue of determining correctness of minority status to AMU
Yet to come across any evidence supporting sedition charges against AMU students: Police
-
A delegation of 12 students from leading US universities Saturday evening appreciated the rich cultural heritage of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).
Students from several institutions including University of Yale, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine, spent a day interacting with students and faculty members, to get an insight into the present status of academics and the interplay of various stake-holders.
Responding to queries from visiting students at an interactive session Prof Shafey Kidwai, Chairman, Department of Mass Communication highlighted the educational opportunities and infrastructural facilities offered by AMU.
Prof Rizwan Khan, Chairman, Department of English and Director, Internal Quality Assurance Committee underlined the significance of personality development and character building while attaining quality education, which makes AMU a unique centre of knowledge. He urged the visiting guests to make a linger stay at AMU campus to get acquainted with its rich cultural ethos and distinct character.
--IANS
bk/rs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU