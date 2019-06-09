US students' group visits AMU

A delegation of 12 students from leading US universities Saturday evening appreciated the rich cultural heritage of Muslim University (AMU).

Students from several institutions including University of Yale, Connecticut, and Maine, spent a day interacting with students and faculty members, to get an insight into the present status of academics and the interplay of various stake-holders.

Responding to queries from visiting students at an interactive session Prof Shafey Kidwai, Chairman, of Mass Communication highlighted the educational opportunities and infrastructural facilities offered by

Prof Rizwan Khan, Chairman, of English and Director, underlined the significance of personality development and character building while attaining quality education, which makes a unique centre of knowledge. He urged the visiting guests to make a linger stay at campus to get acquainted with its rich cultural ethos and distinct character.

