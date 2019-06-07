PG medical students move SC seeking fresh choices in admissions

General category MBBS students on Friday moved the with a fresh plea seeking modification of its order, which restrained students from registering fresh choice during allotment of PG medical and dental seats in

The top court had earlier junked the EWS quota for the current academic session.

Senior and Govindjee representing the students mentioned the plea before a bench comprising Justices and and sought urgent hearing.

The court has fixed the hearing on the matter on June 10. "The candidates would suffer if they are not allowed to make fresh preferences. Earlier, the court had told us to keep the original choice," Hegde submitted in the court.

The government opposed the plea stating that the court had already passed an order on June 4 that no other plea would be entertained in the matter.

"The was being stalled by the way of filing one application after another", said the government

Hedge said the government had first created trouble, and then is dragging its feet on the matter".

The on Tuesday told the government to reshuffle and hold "final" counselling for general candidates who got admission to PG medical and dental seats on or before June 14.

The apex court had struck down the notifications on the EWS quota for the current academic year.

A vacation bench comprising Justice and M.R. Shah directed the to advertise giving wide publicity specifying "final round of counselling' and complete the process within the stipulated time, on the basis of merit, and directed the former not to miss this deadline.

The court also said that preferences made by candidates while filling the admission forms will remain intact and it cannot be changed during the reshuffling and counselling process.

The court also said: "No application and petition in connection with the admission in PG medical courses in the State, for this current academic year, can be entertained by any other court."

The court asked the to consider the plight of the students who have been affected by the implementation of the EWS quota and the manner in which it would impact their career.

The court's order came on pleas filed by some medical students seeking re-drawing of the merit list after a fresh round of counselling. The students moved the top court after it struck down the EWS quote in PG medical admission for the current academic year.

The court queried the to explain the reason for not conducting counselling after re-drawing the merit list. "You (state) are the of this problem. Meritorious students cannot be thrown out of the window like this... fresh counselling is mandatory. The state must adopt a fair process", said the court.

The counsel for the authority conducting the test informed the court that re-shuffling of merit list has been done in accordance with the apex court's order.

Akash Kakade, counsel appearing for one of the petitioners, said no fresh counselling has been conducted so far, as previous round of counselling has been cancelled.

The Maharashtra informed the court that after an interim stay on the EWS quota, the merit list of the students has been re-shuffled, but no counselling has been done so far. "How long does the counselling take?....it can be easily done in two days," the court said.

--IANS

ss/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)