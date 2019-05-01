Netherlands' ties with India growing stronger: Ambassador

Marten van den Berg, the to on Wednesday, said the ties between and his country were growing stronger each day.

He described as a key strategic for the - both economically and geopolitically.

"Our nations have the drive and expertise to tackle common societal challenges together, while creating opportunities in areas such as agriculture, water, smart cities, high-tech, startups, among others," he said while speaking at a session on "Dutch-India Dialogue on Trade & Technology" jointly organized by the and the Business Support Office here on Wednesday, in connection with the

The session highlighted how bilateral discussion could help make technological revolution more inclusive in both the

It was also revealed that emerged as the third largest foreign direct investor in India for 2017-2018 with investments valued at $2.67 billion and the European nation was the second largest destination for foreign investment by Indian companies, after Singapore, with investments worth $12.8 billion in 2017.

India and had bilateral trade of $8.77 billion during 2017-2018. Indian exports to the Netherlands grew at 14.7 per cent, while Indian imports grew at 18.2 per cent. The Netherlands is currently India's 4th largest trading in the European Union, after the UK, and

Telanagana's Principal Secretary, Industries and Information Technology, Jayesh Ranjan said the interests of Telangana and the global focus of the Netherlands seemed to be well aligned. He said a number of potentially strong and fruitful action plans for partnership and collaboration can be worked out through discussions and dialogue.

Prof. Anand Nandkumar, Academic Director, for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the ISB, said the advent of new technology creates more opportunities for international trade and international trade facilitates access to global technologies that accelerate

V. Rajanna, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Technology Business Unit, (TCS) and Ajay Odathekal, for the Netherlands in Hyderabad, also spoke.

--IANS

ms/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)