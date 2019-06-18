Uttarakhand HC allows Guptas' wedding in Auli

Amid environmental concerns over the wedding extravaganza of the controversial NRI brothers' two sons, the on Tuesday allowed the event on condition of a Rs 1.5 crore security deposit for compensating any damage at the pristine ski resort.

Disposing a PIL filed by Rakshit Joshi, a Kumaon-based advocate, the said the first instalment of Rs 1.5 crore can be deposited within two-three days.

The court also asked the district authorities and the state Board to monitor the wedding. The second instalment of Rs 1.5 crore can be deposited at a later date if required, the court said.

Meanwhile, strongly defended the location of the wedding at the ski resort.

During the investors summit last year, the said the had itself called for developing wedding destinations in the hill state.

"The environmental issues concerning are not justifiable as it is not an alpine meadow," he said. is simply a tourist place where there are hotels of the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) and others, he said.

"This should be seen as an investment opportunity and as an exercise to promote as a wedding destination," Rawat said.

Meanwhile, the brothers have promised to deposit Rs 28 lakh with the local authorities for cleaning up Auli after the marriage, official sources said.

Auli, the famous ski resort in the Garhwal region, is all set to witness the posh wedding ceremonies of two sons of the brothers, the controversial NRIs from

The estimated cost of the two marriages is pegged at Rs 200 crore, said quoting officials who are closely monitoring the arrangements.

Ajay Gupta's son will get married on June 19-20 while Atul Gupta's son will take the 'lavan-phere' (the sacred marriage ceremony) on June 21-22.

Some Bollywood stars are also expected to join the ceremonies at Auli. Almost all hotels and resorts in the resort have already been booked.

On Monday, the was highly critical of the environmental issues related to the wedding ceremony and disallowed any helicopters and construction of a new helipad.

The court also asked the to ensure that no environmental damage occurs due to the wedding.

--IANS

