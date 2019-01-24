Vaghela set to join NCP

Former Gujarat is set to join the Nationalist Party, the state unit of the Sharad Pawar-led party said Thursday.

The 78-year-old Kshatriya strongman had left the before the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections. He had then helped the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls.

"Former of will join NCP in presence of and senior leader Praful Patel," Gujarat NCP alias Boski said.

"Vaghela ji is a dynamic leader who knows the pulse of state and the country. I welcome his entry into the NCP and it will give a boost to the party in the state," he said.

The former Union is likely to join the NCP on January 29, the party sources said.

However, Vaghela has so far neither confirmed nor denied that he will join the NCP.

Vaghela's entry into the NCP can lead to a three-way fight on a few seats in Gujarat if the fails to enter into a pre-poll alliance with

The state has 26 seats and all of them were won by the BJP in the 2014

Vaghela had left the Congress before the 2017 state assembly polls, after he and a few MLAs supporting him voted against Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha, and backed BJP nominee Balwantsinh Rajput.

Vaghela, however, did not join the ruling BJP and put up independent candidates in the state assembly elections held in December 2017. All his candidates had lost polls.

Recently, Vaghela had toured various places, including Delhi, and declared that he will fight for removal of the BJP-led government at the Centre in 2019.

In 2017, the Congress and the NCP had fought assembly elections separately. The NCP was able to win just one seat in the 182-member assembly.

If in 2019, both the parties fail to reach a seat- sharing agreement, then it will be a three-way fight on some seats where Vaghela and his supporters will contest as NCP candidates, the party sources said.

Vaghela is a prominent OBC leader, who started his political career with the BJP.

After the BJP came to power in 1995 in Gujarat and chose to make Keshubhai Patel instead of him, Vaghela engineered a split in the saffron outfit and became the CM in 1996 with outside support of the Congress.

Later, he joined the Congress and served as in the

While in the Congress, he also served as its state unit and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)