US deploying carrier, bomber task force in Middle East

The US is deploying the and a bomber task force to the region in the in response to "troubling" warnings from Iran, the has announced.

A statement from US on Sunday, said: "In response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings, the US is deploying the and a bomber task force to the region to send a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime that any attack on US interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force.

"The US is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces."

A US with direct knowledge of the situation told the threats were against both US maritime and land-based forces in the The deployments are aimed specifically at deterring any Iranian military actions.

However, there is no indication that any action by was imminent.

of Defence approved the deployments on Sunday because of "clear indications that Iranian and Iranian proxy forces are making preparations to possibly attack US forces in the region (Middle East)", the added.

Department of Defence told in a statement: "I can confirm that the Department of Defence is deploying the and a bomber task force to the region."

--IANS

ksk

