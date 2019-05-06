US deploying carrier, bomber task force in Middle East

-
The US is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the US Central Command region in the Middle East in response to "troubling" warnings from Iran, the White House has announced.
A statement from US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Sunday, said: "In response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings, the US is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the US Central Command region to send a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime that any attack on US interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force.
"The US is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces."
A US official with direct knowledge of the situation told CNN the threats were against both US maritime and land-based forces in the Middle East. The deployments are aimed specifically at deterring any Iranian military actions.
However, there is no indication that any action by Iran was imminent.
Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan approved the deployments on Sunday because of "clear indications that Iranian and Iranian proxy forces are making preparations to possibly attack US forces in the region (Middle East)", the official added.
Department of Defence spokesman Chris Sherwood told CNN in a statement: "I can confirm that the Department of Defence is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the US Central Command region."
