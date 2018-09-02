Veteran Kohlschreiber upsets youngster Zverev to reach US Open 4th round

German veteran delivered the shock of the mens draw so far after beating his fourth-seeded compatriot 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 in their third round tie at at Flushing Meadows.

The world number 34, who is making his 16th appearance at the US Open, demonstrated better focus and efficiency on Saturday, particularly after having secured the crucial break of serve in the second set, which Kohlschreiber won 6-4.

The first set had been decided by a tiebreaker in what was an even opening to the match, but Kohlschreiber dominated the proceedings after that second set, as the younger Zverev had no answer to the veteran's accuracy, reports news.

Kohlschreiber moves on to the Round of 16, where he will face Japan's

--IANS

kk/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)