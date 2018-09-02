Bayern beat Stuttgart in German Bundesliga

Defending champions Munich eased 3-0 past to secure a perfect start to the football season.

Goals from Leon Goretzka, and were enough to move back atop the standings whereas slumped to the bottom after suffering their second loss in as many games on Saturday, reports

assumed control from the kick off and pressed into defence. The hosts staged a well-positioned defense but Bayern's efforts paid off before the break as curled the ball into the top right corner following Thomas Mueller's assist in the 37th minute.

After the interval, continued to dictate the pace on the pitch as rattled the inside of the post before Stuttgart denied Mats Hummels' header on target at the hour mark.

The visitors patiently dominated possession before doubled the lead after slotting home Goretzka's assist from the edge of the box in the 62nd minute.

Nico Kovac's men continued on the front foot and rounded off their performance in the closing period when capitalized on Lewandowski's back heel pass to make it 3-0 in the 76th minute.

With the win, Bayern moved atop the standings whereas Stuttgart wait for their first points of the season.

"I am very pleased with our start into the season. The team played very well today. We worked out good chances and controlled the ball. I would like to congratulate my team," Bayern Munich said.

"We staged a compact performance in the first half but we were not aggressive enough to respond with fast breaks. The second half was difficult for us as it is always tough to play against Bayern when they lead the game," Stuttgart's said.

