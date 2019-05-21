Vice President lauds Telangana town scheme for last rites

Vice M. Venkaiah on Tuesday lauded the of in for announcing a novel scheme to perform the last rites of the dead on token payment of one rupee.

tweeted to hail the announcement by that, from June 15, the Municipal Corporation (KMC) will perform the last rites of the dead on payment of just one rupee.

"Compliments to Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, # for proposing to launch 'Antima Yatra' (last journey) from June 15th to conduct last rites of dead on a token payment of ONE rupee. Glad that meals will also be provided to 50 members of bereaved family," tweeted the Vice

"My appreciation to of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, Shri for allocating Rs 1.5 crore for the scheme. It is important to accord dignity to the dead and perform the last rites in accordance with traditions," he added.

Under the scheme named 'Antim Yatra-Akhri Safar', KMC will take care of the of bodies to the crematorium or burial ground, 'pujas' or rituals to be performed, arrange firewood, kerosene and other material required. For Muslims and Christians, the authorities will arrange digging of graves.

Meanwhile, Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working also complimented the Karimnagar Mayor, MLA and corporators for the humane initiative.

Rao tweeted that it will be a great relief to the poor.

Rao, son of K. Chandrashekhar Rao, has asked and to look at the possibility of implementing this scheme in other urban local bodies.

