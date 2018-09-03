Vijender urges Bengal CM to increase Swapna's cash award

on Monday urged Chief Minister to increase the cash award of Rs 10 lakh which her government has promised India's first-ever gold medal winner in heptathlon.

"Dear @MamataOfficial didi plz increase #SwapnaBarman state price money Y¿Y #10lakhvs3crore #HumbleRequest #IndiaatAsiangames2018," Vijender said in a tweet.

Besides the cash award, the government has also promised a government job to Swapna, who scripted history in last week.

The Jalpaiguri girl achieved her personal best score of 6026 points in the seven-event competition to earn a first heptathlon gold in the

--IANS

dm/kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)