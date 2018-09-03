JUST IN
Business Standard

Vijender urges Bengal CM to increase Swapna's cash award

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Ace boxer Vijender Singh on Monday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to increase the cash award of Rs 10 lakh which her government has promised India's first-ever Asian Games gold medal winner in heptathlon.

"Dear @MamataOfficial didi plz increase #SwapnaBarman state price money Y¿Y #10lakhvs3crore #HumbleRequest #IndiaatAsiangames2018," Vijender said in a tweet.

Besides the cash award, the West Bengal government has also promised a government job to Swapna, who scripted history in Jakarta last week.

The Jalpaiguri girl achieved her personal best score of 6026 points in the seven-event competition to earn India a first heptathlon gold in the Asian Games.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 20:34 IST

