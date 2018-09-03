Russia's membership status to be key issue for national delegation at IBU Congress

Maintaining the membership of the Russian Union (RBU) with the International Union (IBU) is the most important task on the present-day agenda, Russian biathlete and Alexander said on Monday.

and Russia's two-time Olympic champion in are members of the Russian delegation travelling to Croatia's Porec for the on September 6-9. The delegation is led by RBU Vladimir Drachev, reports news agency.

In December 2017, the Board made a decision to limit the rights of the RBU with the international organization.

The RBU was in particular stripped of the right to vote at the and nominate its candidates for the posts in the global organization.

"This is a very complicated issue, we will be advocating for the stance of the RBU to make sure that it maintains its membership with the IBU," said in an interview with

"We have the influence since I worked in the international organization for 30 years, while Mamatov used to hold the post of a vice "

"We will try to see that our ill-wishers change the sides and join our camp," he said.

Privalov also said that he was planning to deliver a speech at the Congress in addressing its participants.

"Our prime message is to draw attention to the fact that the international organization has changed and became slightly politicised," he said. "It is crucial to turn it once again into a friendly federation with mutual respect as it used to be a pure satisfaction to work there."

--IANS

pur/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)