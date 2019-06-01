Virginia Tech, TIET in pact for $2 mn research centre

Tech and Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), Patiala, have joined hands for $2 million investment to build a collaborative research centre -- the Thapar- Tech Centre of Excellence in Frontier Materials.

Tech and TIET Gautam have signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU). Earlier this week, and senior officials visited Blacksburg to formalise the agreement.

The will commit $1 million for a professorship at Virginia Tech. The institute will dedicate an additional $1 million to build and equip the centre on its campus in India, cover the travel and housing expenses of the Thapar professorship, and fund doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows.

"This is a big attraction for both undergraduate and postgraduate students in because there are few engineering and science institutions that are doing this kind of work," said Thapar.

