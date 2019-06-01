JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Dass to be inducted in Assam cabinet expansion

Owaisi slams minister for calling Hyderabad 'safe zone' for terror

Business Standard

Virginia Tech, TIET in pact for $2 mn research centre

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Virginia Tech and Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), Patiala, have joined hands for $2 million investment to build a collaborative research centre -- the Thapar-Virginia Tech Centre of Excellence in Frontier Materials.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands and TIET President Gautam Thapar have signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU). Earlier this week, Thapar and senior officials visited Blacksburg to formalise the agreement.

The Thapar institute will commit $1 million for a Thapar Institute professorship at Virginia Tech. The institute will dedicate an additional $1 million to build and equip the centre on its campus in India, cover the travel and housing expenses of the Thapar professorship, and fund doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows.

"This is a big attraction for both undergraduate and postgraduate students in India because there are few engineering and science institutions that are doing this kind of work," said Thapar.

--IANS

vg/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 17:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU