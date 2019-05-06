Voting begins in J&K's two Lok Sabha seats

Polling began on Monday for and Lok Sabha seats in Enthusiastic voters started pouring out to throng the polling stations in and districts.

In contrast, most of the polling stations wore a deserted look in and Pulwama districts where polling is being held in the third and final phase of Lok Sabha seat.

Polling started at 7 a.m. in both the Lok Sabha seats, but it will end at 4 p.m. in constituency and 6 p.m. in constituency.

In the hilly Shahdab Karewa village of district, voters started to come out in good numbers to exercise their democratic rights.

In Ladakh, the contest is four-cornered between Jamyang Tsering Namgyal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rigzin Spalbar of the and two independents, and

There are 18 candidates in fray in Anantnag, but the main contest is between Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of and Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference.

The votes will be counted on May 23.

