Voting underway in Bihar's five Lok Sabha seats

Voting began on Monday amid tight security for five Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, officials said.

The voting is underway in Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur and Saran parliamentary constituencies. More than 87 lakh voters would decide the fate of 82 candidates.

Heavy security forces have been deployed at the polling booths and three helicopters requisitioned to assist the security forces.

The prominent candidates in the fray are (RJD, Saran), father in law of Lalu Prasad's elder son He is taking on and former Union

In Muzaffarpur, sitting is caught in a tough battle with Vikassheel Insaan Party's

In Hajipur, (LJP) candidate is being challenged by RJD's Shiv Paras is the younger brother of LJP chief and Union who is not contesting this time.

There were some reports of problems in EVM machines at several booths in Darbhanga, Begusarai, Samastipur and Munger.

--IANS

ik/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)