This is an election for change, says Akhilesh

Yadav said on Thursday that the ongoing polls were an "election for change".

"Our Mahagathbandhan is an alliance of three parties (SP, the and the Rashtriya Lok Dal) but the BJP is with 38 parties and this is an adulterated alliance," he said while addressing a rally after filing his nomination papers from the Azamgarh seat.

He was accompanied by his party leaders and Abu Asim and BSP during the nomination.

Striking an emotional chord, Yadav said that his father and party patriarch Yadav always considered Azamgarh his second home. "And I have come to my home," he said.

Azamgarh was won by in 2014 but now he has opted to contest from Mainpuri, which he had also won in 2014 but subsequently quit.

Attacking Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said: "Our is a 'thokidar' - he always asks the police to 'thoko' (eliminate) criminals. A recently hit his own party leaders with his shoes 12 times. We are here to take away the 'chowki' of these 'chowkidars' and 'thokidars'."

In a dig at Narendra Modi, he said that industrialists had run away from the country, taking away Rs 36,000 crore of the common man and the "chowkidar" has done nothing about it.

Listing the developmental work done by his government included the Lucknow Metro and the Agra expressway, he said: "When we return to power, we will build the promised "

