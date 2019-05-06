WWE Universe gets a Bollywood punch

Bollywood has been winning hearts across the world for years not restricting itself to just its country of origin -- India. The iconic dances, dialogues and characters are world renowned, so much so that its made its effects on the Superstars of the WWE Universe.
From iconic movie dialogues of "Sholay" to "Mr. India", this video has got some big WWE Superstars names with even bigger dialogues!
From WWE legends like Mark Henry, Kurt Angle and Matt Hardy, contemporary contenders like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Ali and The New Day to the Wonder women of WWE Nikki Bella, Nia Jax, Lacey Evans and the Boss herself -- Stephanie McMahon -- Catch this latest compilation of WWE Superstars in their attempt to go Desi with WWE NOW's host Gaeylyn Mendonca.
--IANS
am/in/rb
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU