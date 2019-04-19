Big B, Aamir, Ranbir pay tribute to Pulwama victims

Leading Amitabh Bachchan, and Kapoor have featured in a tribute song dedicated to the 40 slain CRPF troopers who died in a terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, in February.

"Commendable work has been done by Amitabh Bachchan, and Kapoor for the tribute song 'Tu Desh Mera' dedicated to the martyrs of We would like to thank you all for showing your support towards the martyrs," read a post on the official account of

In images shared along with the post, the are dressed in white, sending out a message of peace.

The February 14 terror attack was widely condemned by the Indian film fraternity. Artistes and technicians representing 24 film associations had even held a two-hour protest against the incident, and doubled up as a warning to filmmakers against working with Pakistani talent or releasing their films in

--IANS

rb/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)