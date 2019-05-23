BJP leader seeks Kumaraswamy's resignation in Karnataka

Buoyed by the initial trends indicating a landslide victory for the BJP in Karnataka, its senior leader on Thursday sought the resignation of for his Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) facing a rout in the Lok Sabha elections with its pre-poll ally

"Accepting defeat gracefully, Kumaraswamy should resign as his party lost the moral right to continue along with the Congress, which are trailing behind in 24 of the 28 parliamentary seats across the state," Ashoka told reporters at the .

According to the latest counting trends, an upbeat (BJP) is leading in 23 seats, the in three and the JD-S in one.

An Independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh), backed by the BJP, is also leading in Mandya over JD-S contestant Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of and grandson of JD-S supremo H.D. Deve Gowda.

"JD-U's had set an example by resigning when his party suffered defeat in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections, owning moral responsibility," Ashoka recalled.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP won 17 seats, nine and JD-S two.

--IANS

fb/mag/

