BJD takes huge lead in Assembly, Lok Sabha (2nd lead)

IANS  |  Bhubaneswar 

The ruling Biju Janata Dal in Odisha has taken a massive lead in Assembly constituencies while it is dominating in Lok Sabha seats from the state.

Out of 146 Assembly seats, the BJD was leading in 115 while BJP in 21 and Congress in 8. Others were leading in two seats, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar.

Out of 21 Lok Sabha seats, BJD was leading in 16 Lok Sabha seats while Bharatiya Janata Party took lead in five, including Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Bhubaneswar, Kumar said.

BJP candidate and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram was leading by 23,380 votes against Congress candidate George Tirkey from Sundargarh seat.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 14:12 IST

